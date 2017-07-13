Our Company puts a high priority on the safety of our products. This website provides information about safety recalls announced in the past 15 calendar years; older recalls are not included.
For additional recall assistance, click the Ask Dave button. If you are dissatisfied with your vehicle performance or have a product complaint, please contact Honda Automobile Customer Service at (800) 999-1009.
Check recalls by vehicle identification number
Enter your VIN to get VIN-specific recall information.
Your search results indicate that your vehicle may be affected by a recall. If you conducted your search by VIN, please take immediate action to have your vehicle repaired, as your safety may be at risk.
Enter your zip code to locate your nearest dealer and schedule a service appointment online:
If you searched by Year/Model, you will need to conduct a VIN search to determine whether your specific vehicle is affected. Please do so as soon as possible, as your safety may be at risk.