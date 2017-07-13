Honda Recalls Information

Last Updated: Jul 13, 2017

Honda Recall Lookup

Ask Dave
online

Our Company puts a high priority on the safety of our products. This website provides information about safety recalls announced in the past 15 calendar years; older recalls are not included.

For additional recall assistance, click the Ask Dave button. If you are dissatisfied with your vehicle performance or have a product complaint, please contact Honda Automobile Customer Service at (800) 999-1009.

Check For Recalls
or, search for a different vehicle

Check recalls by vehicle identification number

Enter your VIN to get VIN-specific recall information.

17 characters, letters and numbers only
Check For Recalls
Benefits of entering VIN Where can I find my VIN?
OR

Select any Honda vehicle

Enter the year and model to get non-VIN specific recall information.

Check For Recalls